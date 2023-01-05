Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Northland Pines Cancels Varsity Football for 2023
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Northland Pines School District has announced that they will cancel their varsity football season for next fall. WAOW TV reports the decision was made due to low numbers, and a lack of experience in the players that are planning to play for the upcoming season. The school does plan to play a full JV schedule with an eye toward returning to the varsity circuit in ’24.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Multi-county property fraud alert system
Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
wiproud.com
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
WSAW
Northland Pines to play junior varsity only football schedule in 2023
NORTHLAND PINES, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines will not play a varsity season, and instead will only play a junior varsity only schedule in 2023 due to low numbers in their upper classmen, the school confirmed on Thursday. “We are looking forward to giving our students the opportunity to play...
WSAW
D.C. Everest, Crandon, Marathon boys wrestling victorious in Jan. 5 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest, Crandon and Marathon boys wrestling came out on top in their respective duals Thursday night. D.C. Everest squared off rival Wausau West in a back-and-forth dual. Cayden Kershaw and Henry Ruffi opened with two pines for Wausau West. The Warriors jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Pins from Taylor Dillion and Blake Heal pins vaulted the Evergreens in front. Gabe Galang added a pin shortly after for the Warriors, but D.C. Everest ended up on top, 39-34.
WSAW
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan
Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
WSAW
‘Be Kind Be Nice’: Mercer women share unique bond in spreading kindness towards others
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - For Joy Kohegyi and Megan Geyen, kindness is key. “Far too often in life, things could get chaotic. And it takes this much to be kind and be nice, and that’s Megan’s message to people,” says Kohegyi. “Be a buddy, not a bully,”...
WSAW
Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College has been selected as a grant recipient by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to receive funding for youth firefighter training programs. Nicolet College will receive $4,050 for its program that works with Northland Pines High School and the Eagle River Fire Department.
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Comments / 0