FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated “Boo Boo” Andrade to return in 168-pound division
(WPRI) – Providence’s own Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade is making his debut at 168 pounds Saturday night in Washington D.C against Demond Nicholson. The fight is on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia lightweight world championship. Andrade is undefeated at 31-0 with 19 knockouts.
independentri.com
Annual Penguin Plunge rings in the new year in style
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Despite a global pandemic the last two years, East Providence Fire Department Capt. John Potvin and Coventry’s Hopkins Hill Fire Department would always find a way to take part in the Special Olympics of Rhode Island (SORI)’s annual Penguin Plunge. “Even in the COVID...
independentri.com
Helen Roy wants to guide you on a path of self discovery through the art of painting
WESTERLY, R.I. — You never know when art will transform your life and that’s why, as a new year begins, artist Helen Roy hopes to guide others along their own paths of self discovery. “I am a very goal-oriented person and becoming an artist was never even near...
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
At least 2 injured following crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least two people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m. Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash and at least two people were taken […]
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
independentri.com
North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
independentri.com
For local police departments, declining recruitment numbers cause for concern
Imagine calling your local police department for an emergency and the dispatcher responds that the arrival of an officer could take a while because of a staff shortage. Businesses are already uttering those words. Further difficulty recruiting police officers could sound that alarm, say some in law enforcement, if staffing continues to plummet due to officers retiring or leaving, and there’s no one to fill their jobs.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Two Dead, Three Injured following Two Separate Shooting Incidents
Five people were reported shot in two separate incidents in Crotona in late December, police said. Two have died. As reported, an NYPD spokesperson said that on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4.05 a.m., at East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a man who had been shot.
Maryland woman donates her kidney to total stranger, saves life of Brookyn woman
A Brooklyn woman is alive thanks to the help of a total stranger from Maryland.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
Several school buses catch fire in Bronx bus yard
Video shows one of the buses charred and badly damaged, parked on Oak Avenue.
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts man in connection to deadly shooting outside Providence club
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Providence club last year. Attorney General Peter Nerohna said Friday that the grand jury charged Robert Komhlan with the following:. One count of murder. One count of discharge of a...
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023
Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
