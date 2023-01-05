ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The First Player To Do This Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sensational over the last five games.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 (on the road) in overtime.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was sensational.

He played 40 minutes and had 30 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists and one block.

The outstanding performance comes just one game after he had a career-high 55 points to go with ten rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Tuesday’s 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards.

He has been playing so well that his numbers over the last five games have not been seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

Via NBA History: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player to total 200+ PTS, 80+ REB, and 30+ AST over a 5-game span since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972."

Antetokounmpo is now averaging 32.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (on 53.2% shooting from the field) in 32 games.

At just 27 years old, he already has the resume of a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is only getting better.

With the victory, the Bucks are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and improved their road record to 9-9 in 18 games.

They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (one game behind the Boston Celtics for first) with a 25-13 record in 38 games.

After winning the 2021 NBA Championship, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

There is no question that they are a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

