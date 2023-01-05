Queensland become the last state in Australia to ban dogs from sitting in ute trays unrestrained

Dogs are now banned from travelling in ute and trailer trays unrestrained right across Australia after Queensland became the final state to introduce the law.

The state government passed the law outlawing the practice last month as part of a series of changes to Queensland's Animal Care and Protection Act.

Drivers caught with a dog unrestrained in their ute or trailer tray can face fines of up to $8,625.

Dogs are now required to be put in a large enclosed cage or tethered to the vehicle when they're on the back of a ute or trailer.

Farmers have been granted a special exemption against the law and can continue to leave dogs unrestrained in the back of their utes or trailers if the dog is helping them move livestock.

People who observe motorists driving around with dogs unrestrained in their ute or trailer can report them to the RSPCA.

'The RSPCA advises people to ensure their dog’s restraint is long enough to allow the dog to stand and lie down, but not so long that there is risk of the dog jumping or falling over the edge of the moving vehicle.

'Using swivels to attach the restraint to both the vehicle and the dog’s collar can help prevent the restraint from tangling.'

'Also remember not to drive with your dog in the tray of the ute, or another open vehicle or trailer if the dog is going to be exposed to extreme weather conditions.

'In addition, ute trays or other metal surfaces can get very hot in the sun and dogs can burn their footpads so please take precautions to protect your dog,' the RSPCA said.

'Consider safely restraining your dog in the cabin of your ute or open vehicle with a safety-belt restraint as this is generally safer, especially in the case of an accident.'

STATE BY STATE RULES FOR DRIVING WITH A DOG ON A TRAILER OR UTE

ACT: Section 15A of the Animal Welfare Act 1992 prohibits a person from carrying a dog in or on a moving vehicle if the dog is not restrained or enclosed in a way that prevents the dog from falling or jumping from the vehicle or being injured (exemption for dogs being used to work livestock)

NSW: Section 7 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979 prohibits a person from carrying a dog on the open back of a vehicle unless the dog is restrained or enclosed in such a way as to prevent the dog falling from the vehicle (exemption for dogs being used to work livestock).

NT: Section 34 of the Animal Protection Act 2018 (NT) prohibits transporting a dog in a vehicle unless the dog is inside a passenger compartment AND is secured in such a way that prevents it from being injured or falling from the vehicle.

QLD: The recently passed Animal Care and Protection Amendment Bill 2022 prohibits transporting a dog on the open back of a vehicle unless the dog is secured in such a way that prevents it from being injured or falling from the vehicle.

SA: Section 45 of the Dog and Cat Management Act 1995 prohibits a person from transporting a dog on an open tray of a vehicle unless the dog is enclosed or restrained in a way that prevents the dog from falling or escaping from the vehicle. This does not apply to the transport of an accredited assistance dog or a dog that is being used in the droving or tending of stock or is going to or returning from a place where it will be, or has been, so used.

TAS: Section 16(3) of the Dog Control Act 2000 requires a person in charge of a dog in or on a vehicle to restrict the dog sufficiently to prevent the dog from leaving the vehicle or attack any person or animal outside the vehicle.

VIC: Section 15A of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 prohibits a person from transporting a dog in or on a tray or trailer unless the dog is secured in such a way as to prevent the dog from falling off, moving off, or being injured from the movement of the vehicle or trailer. This does not apply to a dog which is being used to assist in the movement of livestock.

WA: Section 6.2 of the Standards and Guidelines for the Health and Welfare of Dogs in Western Australia 2020 requires that, where a dog is transported on the open back of a moving vehicle on a road, the dog must be suitably secured by enclosing the dog in a transport crate fixed to the vehicle or restrained by a tether where; (i) the length of the tether allows the dog some movement, including to stand and lie down, but does not allow the dog to jump or fall off the tray; and (ii) the tether is not attached to a choke chain or other device which may tighten around the neck.

Other amendments to Queensland's Animal Care act includes the ban of pronged dog collars and giving animal welfare inspectors powers to intervene where an animal is found to be in distress.

The metal pronged collars inflict pain on dogs as a form of 'punishment' by tightening around their necks when pressure is applied.

The individual holding the leash is able to pull the collar, with the blunted prongs pinching the animal's neck.

A new animal welfare law was also introduced under the act where if someone breaches their duty of care to an animal that results in its death, serious deformity, serious disablement or prolonged suffering, they can be jailed.

Offenders face up to three years in prison or up to $287,500 in fines.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner reflected on the sweeping changes to Queensland's Animal Care act, which had not been updated since 2001, last month.

'This follows the first major review of the Act in 20 years and extensive community consultation with over 2300 Queenslanders,' he said.

'Queenslanders want to see animals better protected and people who don't comply punished appropriately, and that is exactly what these updated laws provide.'

'Being able to love and keep pets like dogs is an important part of many people's lives and Queenslanders want those pets to have strong protections,' Mr Furner added.