Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 250th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Two Charged with Felony Child Stealing in Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) - - Police say a mother stopped two strangers from abducting her child in downtown Des Moines. The child was with the woman who was working at a downtown business Thursday when she says a man and woman grabbed the child and headed out the skywalk. Police...
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Des Moines police make arrest in Douglas Avenue hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in Wednesday night'shit-and-run on Douglas Avenue. Fidel Mendez, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Mendez faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. The victim is...
Two Arrested in Connection to Grinnell Shooting
(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say two people are under arrest in connection to an argument that escalated into a shooting. Police say 27 year-old Cody McCall and 20 year-old Logan Michael are in custody after the December 29th shooting. Investigators say that afternoon, several adults were arguing, when one pulled a gun and shot an adult male multiple times. The victim is in stable condition.
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Iowa woman who survived hammer attack shares her story
An Iowa woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon.
Hy-Vee Pharmacies Offers Low-Cost Insulin, Free Shingles Vaccine
West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee has announced that Medicare Part D beneficiaries are able to access reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines at pharmacy locations, as outlined in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect Jan. 1. Insulin out-of-pocket cap. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Hy-Vee ditches two CEO structure and returns to one
Several months after Hy-Vee officials announced the company would be led by two CEOs, it's reverting back to one again.What's happening: Jeremy Gosch will be the grocery company's sole CEO, while Aaron Wiese, who was previously named a CEO last August, steps into a "president" role instead.Why it matters: The West Des Moines-based company this year faced economic challenges and public hardships after former CEO Randy Edeker laid off hundreds of people and then criticized them in an internal video.Edeker announced last July that he was stepping down as CEO, but he remains Hy-Vee's executive chairman of its board.State of play: The new leadership changes were announced during Hy-Vee's stockholder's meeting in late December.The change was prompted to create more "areas of focus" in the company's leadership team, said Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.Zoom in: As president, Wiese will oversee Hy-Vee's health care services, pharmacy locations, and technology. He will also be in charge of the company's newest subsidiary, Hy-Vee Healthcare, LLC.Hy-Vee Executive Donna Tweeten, was also named a president.Both will report to Gosch, who was also named the vice chairman of Hy-Vee's board of directors.
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Douglas Ave. When emergency crews arrived they discovered one […]
Did You Know this Sweet Pedal Car Trail on Old Railroad Tracks Exists in Iowa
It's such a romantic idea, to travel by train across this great country. The comfort of a railcar vs an airplane seat seems to be a better way to travel. And the scenery! You truly get an idea of what America looks like when traveling by train. To be honest,...
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
