Montana State's Tilde Bångman places 2nd in classic sprints at RMISA Nordic Qualifier

406mtsports.com
Q&A: Former Montana State QB Paul Dennehy on flag handoff to Tommy Mellott, other Sonny Holland memories
BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native. The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9. That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football...
406mtsports.com
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
406mtsports.com
Northern Arizona's offense too much to handle for Montana State women
BOZEMAN — Saturday afternoon’s rematch of last season’s Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship game between Montana State and Northern Arizona began at the Lumberjacks’ chosen pace: frenetic. It was clear early that the Bobcats would have to either match that style or gain better control...
406mtsports.com
Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
406mtsports.com
Former SWX Montana reporter Alex Eschelman named Big Sky Director of Broadcast & Digital Media
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today. “Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
406mtsports.com
Butte Cobras defeat Bozeman, runs win streak to three
BOZEMAN – The Butte Cobras hit the road on Saturday to take on the Bozeman Icedogs in North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) action at Haynes Pavilion. Nick Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks each had hat tricks, and Caleb Cross made the lead stand as the Cobras ended Bozeman’s six-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory.
406mtsports.com
'I don't regret a second': How Bozeman Gallatin girls basketball has transformed in year three
BOZEMAN —When Gallatin girls basketball traveled to Spokane, Washington, for the Gonzaga Shootout last June, head coach Wes Holmquist noticed a shift. Sure, the team had fun visiting the Gonzaga’s women’s team, staying in the dorms on campus and seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” together. Where...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman boys basketball opens conference play with physical win over Belgrade; Gallatin teams split against Billings West
BOZEMAN —Early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade’s offense came to another sudden halt. Another pass was deflected, this time bouncing into the hands of Bozeman junior guard Kellen Harrison. He then tapped it ahead to junior forward Rocky Lencioni for the easy layup in transition. Harrison and Lencioni...
