Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tipsSusan DeVilderStark County, IL
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - January 6, 2023
(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.
25newsnow.com
College Hoops Saturday - Illini fall get big win over No. 14 Wisconsin, Bradley routs Valparaiso
(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Central Illinois Proud
The Penguin Project preparing for ‘Footloose’ musical in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Young artists with disabilities are getting ready to hit the stage in East Peoria!. The Penguin Project will be performing ‘Footloose, The Musical’ from January 13-15 at Eastlight Theatre in East Peoria. The Penguin Project features young artists with developmental disabilities who...
KDB Group leaves questions unanswered after ‘reevaluating’ Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s more information about Wednesday’s announcement from the KDB Group. The company, owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced it will be re-evaluating its operations in the Peoria area. WMBD-TV has reached out to Peoria and Peoria Heights city leaders, the KDB Group, and properties that may be impacted by the announcement and […]
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria first responders working to increase staffing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
wcbu.org
Peoria performers mourn the losses of beloved KDB Group venues
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the KDB Group, a development company owned by investor and businessman Kim Blickenstaff, announced they are “reevaluating the scope” of their operations in Peoria. This includes shutting down the Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, effective Jan....
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
Central Illinois Proud
The Penguin Project Presents Footloose: The Musical | Good Day Central Illinois
The founder and director of the Penguin Project, Dr. Andy Morgan, sat down with us to talk more about their upcoming production of Footloose: The Musical. He also told us a bit about how the Penguin Project started, as well as how the program has impacted all the people that have had a part in it. Check out the interview to see what he has to say.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Both Nervous and Excited for the Big Day Next Week
Brad Fritts of Dixon will soon be State Representative Fritts and he says he is both nervous and excited. On Wednesday January 11 at noon, Fritts and all other new members of the Legislature in Springfield will raise their right hand and be sworn into office. Fritts said he will...
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Peoria leaders on KBD Group scale back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The apparent closure of two Peoria-area landmarks is sparking a lot of discussion across the city. Wednesday, local investor Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB group announced a scale back of its investments in Central Illinois including at Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jane Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts. Our sources point to a large reduction in the KDB Group’s operations here, both in reducing its staff by dozens and its total investments.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Comments / 0