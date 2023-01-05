NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO