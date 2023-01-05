Read full article on original website
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Two Idaho Latinas featured in award-winning book series
BOISE, Idaho — Two young Idaho women are featured in an award-winning book series called "Today's Inspired Latina," they are the first Idahoans to do so. In an interview with KTVB's Brenda Rodriguez on the Saturday Morning News, Zenaida de la Cruz said, "I talk a lot about my journey choosing my college. I go to school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. So, it's quite a trip across the country. I talk about being a first generation college student and how big of a choice that was for me, and being able to be representation, not only for my younger cousins, but also for the community in Caldwell."
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
nwpb.org
Earliest stone point artifacts found in Idaho, tribes say deep knowledge could help Americans’ survival
Researchers with Oregon State University in coordination with the Nez Perce tribe have found stone artifacts that date back about 3,000 years earlier than other finds in the Americas. Fourteen projectile points found along Idaho’s Salmon River – some just fragments – are delicately flaked, razor sharp and made of various stones.
The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld abortion ban
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a near-total abortion ban in the state with few exceptions; when the pregnancy threatens the life of a mother or in cases of rape or incest proven by law. Justice John Stegner and Justice Colleen Zahn dissented the 3-2 decision;...
Idaho Raffle Winners Announced
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Inauguration Day for several new Idaho state officials, re-elected Gov. Little
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The inauguration ceremony has concluded. Video of the entire ceremony is posted above. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state's other six constitutional officers will take the oath of office at noon Friday. The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony takes place at the Idaho State Capitol,...
Revealed: The Three Industries Making the Most Money in Idaho
A recent study by Capital On Tap did a deep dive into each state to learn what industries make the most money in each state. "Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries are producing the most money in each state."
Post Register
After decades of stagnation, Idaho’s Hells Canyon bighorn herd is growing. How high can it go?
BOGGANS — How many bighorn sheep can the greater Hells Canyon region support?. Not too many years ago, that question might have seemed absurd to wildlife managers. Bighorn numbers were stagnant at best. A disease they had spent decades trying to figure out continued to cull each new crop of lambs.
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days
IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek. “We had a little storm that came through and...
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
