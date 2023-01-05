Read full article on original website
Art Sanchez
2d ago
Lmfao trying to discredit them so they can push the arena project political and bureaucratic games and we the people lose either way
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
elpasomatters.org
‘Mistakes happen,’ say majority of City Council on unpaid ticket snafu
The three City Council members who owed the city money and were ineligible to be sworn in Tuesday morning prior to their first meeting will likely not be penalized by colleagues, a majority of council members said. City Reps. Brian Kennedy, Art Fierro and Isabel Salcido each had unpaid traffic...
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
elpasomatters.org
Watch: Texas Legislature preview with El Paso delegation
The Texas Legislature will convene Jan. 10 to take up issues that will impact the state and El Paso going forward. To help El Pasoans understand those issues El Paso Matters hosted a conversation with our community’s legislative delegation Tuesday at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center.
ktep.org
UTHealth Houston School of Public Health
To start the New Year, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with the Dean for the El Paso Campus for the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health campus in El Paso, Dr Kristina Mena and associate professor, Dr. Laura Uribarri to talk about what Public Health means, the benefits of having a degree, their new-unique in the region- executive-style cohort focused in Healthcare Management and how their classes adjust to a hybrid-model to those already working for the field.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Academy for Learning in Retirement sets speakers for spring 2023
Registration is now open for the Academy for Learning in Retirement (ALR) spring 2023 Zoom presentations, ALR said in a news release. The 20 lectures January-May will focus on the United States Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court, observatories, psychology and China. The January speaker, New Mexico State University Department of...
El Paso Police Sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
ktep.org
Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
KVIA
El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
wbrc.com
VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Video shows a border patrol agent lifting and slamming a migrant to the ground outside of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas. The agent is then seen placing their leg on the man’s back. The agent had been walking a...
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
Video shows Border Patrol agent slamming person in front of homeless shelter
"Today, an individual receiving services at the Welcome Center, located at 201 E. 9th Avenue, was apprehended in front of the facility by Customs and Border Protection officials with what seems to us to be excessive force. To our knowledge, this is an isolated incident. However, it raises our concerns for the well-being of the individual taken into custody and all the guests receiving services in our homeless programs." said Ray Tullius, Founder, Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Omicron subvariant accounts for most of new COVID cases
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Updated Booster Protects Against Dominant COVID-19 Strain: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now makes up at least 40% of all reported COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. El Paso’s last COVID report also shows cases are on the rise, with 130 people currently hospitalized. However, there is an expected undercount in cases as not all people who are testing positive at home are reporting their results to the city, officials said. “The good news is the bivalent booster does offer protection against the XBB.1.5 and can prevent infection and hospitalization,” said Daniel Acosta, director of Immunize El Paso, in a press release. Less than a quarter of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent booster shot, according to the CDC. Here’s how to order free COVID-19 tests online or get the updated booster shot.
KVIA
‘Undocumented non-citizen’ accused of throwing large rock at Border Patrol Agent
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI arrested a 22-year-old 'undocumented non-citizen' for throwing a large rock at a United State Border Patrol Agent. The agent was not hit by the rock and was not hurt, but officials say that had the rock made contact, the agent could have suffered serious bodily injury.
