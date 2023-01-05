This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Updated Booster Protects Against Dominant COVID-19 Strain: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now makes up at least 40% of all reported COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. El Paso’s last COVID report also shows cases are on the rise, with 130 people currently hospitalized. However, there is an expected undercount in cases as not all people who are testing positive at home are reporting their results to the city, officials said. “The good news is the bivalent booster does offer protection against the XBB.1.5 and can prevent infection and hospitalization,” said Daniel Acosta, director of Immunize El Paso, in a press release. Less than a quarter of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent booster shot, according to the CDC. Here’s how to order free COVID-19 tests online or get the updated booster shot.

