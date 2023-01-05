Heritage Hills thriving with young roster

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Many times you see a team doing really well, you check out their roster, and you see a lot of seniors and upperclassmen in general. Well that’s not the case for Heritage Hills. Of the eleven guys on the Patriots’ roster, only four of them are juniors and seniors.

The red white and blue have won eight of their ten games this year. Sophomore Trent Sisley leads the team in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks, hence why he’s a top 50 prospect in the country. But it doesn’t stop with the 6’8″ four-star recruit. Sophomores Colten Hopf and Hunter Montgomery are right there on the leaderboard with him helping the Patriots soar this season.

Although they are keeping their focus at one game at a time, they say they’re excited at the thought of having another three years for these guys to grow together.

“I think we just come out with energy every night and we’ve been playing together while, all my grade at least,” said sophomore Trent Sisley. “So all the sophomores and having the seniors in the starting lineup has been good for us.”

“It’s super encouraging,” said sophomore Colten Hopf. “I can’t wait. In coming years, especially knowing that were sophomores and we’re already doing really really well. We have really good team chemistry so we play really well together.”

“It’s a talented group and obviously that’s something as a coach that’s very encouraging,” said head coach Nate Hawkins. “They are young and yes we do have some years down the road but right now our main focus is on winning right now I think our kids have done a really great job with that.”

Some of their victories against tough opponents and conference foes. The young squad has found their groove and knows how to adapt no matter who is next on the schedule. This Friday, the Patriots are up against Gibson Southern. Last year the titans were the ones to knock Heritage Hills out of the first round of sectionals. They say they’re trying to treat this game like any other.

“About every night that we’ve stepped out, we’ve got everybody’s best shot,” said Hawkins. “And we understand that that’s what’s going to happen. Especially whenever you’ve got a guy on your team like Trent. That of course makes everybody really play hard and get after it.”

“We’re just doing our normal and getting prepared and we’re just going to keep doing our normal and playing together as a team and keep doing what we’re doing,” added Hopf.

