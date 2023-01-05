Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G
EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60.
The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer led for the Illini with 17 points, freshman guard Jayden Epps behind him with 11.
The Illini shot 23-58 from the field, averaging 39.7%. From the 3, the Illini were 8-28, shooting only 28.6%. Illinois also got in foul trouble, allowing Northwestern to go 32-40 from the free throw line, while Illinois only saw the line 10 times, shooting 60%.
Illinois will now head even father north to take on #14 Wisconsin on the road Saturday at 12:30.
