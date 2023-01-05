ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G

By Brice Bement, Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHUx9_0k3ywJhc00

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60.

The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer led for the Illini with 17 points, freshman guard Jayden Epps behind him with 11.

The Illini shot 23-58 from the field, averaging 39.7%. From the 3, the Illini were 8-28, shooting only 28.6%. Illinois also got in foul trouble, allowing Northwestern to go 32-40 from the free throw line, while Illinois only saw the line 10 times, shooting 60%.

Illinois will now head even father north to take on #14 Wisconsin on the road Saturday at 12:30.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops take down #14 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a rocky start to Big Ten Conference play, Illinois came out fired up against #14 Wisconsin, getting the win at home 79-69. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon led for the Illini with 24 points in the game, following him, Coleman Hawkins with 20 points. Jayden Epps came off the bench, scoring 15 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'

Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Bye Bye Badgers

WCIA — In episode 170 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Brice Bement talks about the Illini’s 79-69 win over #14 Wisconsin, getting their first Big Ten Conference win of the season, plus hear from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. Listen: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/SvooXB0vpwb
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Illini football land 4-star wide receiver Malik Elzy

(WCIA) — Illinois football lands four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy. Elzy made his announcement at the 2023 All-American Bowl in Texas. The 6’3″, 200 pound wide receiver had over 1,000 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior. The Chicago native chose Illinois out of 25 college offers. Also at the All American Bowl, Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Skyy Clark steps away from basketball, Illini program

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman point guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from basketball and the Illinois program, citing personal reasons in a statement released Friday afternoon. The highly touted point guard has played in 13 games this season, starting all but one, averaging seven points per game. “I want to start by saying that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
d1sportsnet.com

Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Isaiah Adams, key Illinois OL, reveals plans for 2023 season

Isaiah Adams was a key piece for Illinois in the trenches during the 2022 season. Friday evening, he confirmed his intentions for 2023. In a brief statement on Twitter, Adams announced he will return to the Illini for another season. Adams transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season after playing his 2021 season at Garden City CC. He turned into an All-B1G selection in his first season with 11 starts at left guard and another start at left tackle.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Down Bad in Evanston

WCIA — In episode 169 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 73-60 loss on the road against Northwestern. They go over what went wrong and the Illini going 0-3 to start Big Ten Conference play. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Down-Bad-in-Evanston-e1t3qsd
EVANSTON, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops look for first conference win over Northwestern

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is resuming Big Ten play. They’re kicking off the new year with the in-state rivalry against Northwestern. The Illini are 0-2 in conference, losing to Maryland and Penn State. Illinois has had plenty of time to get prepped for this game. They’ve only played once since Braggin’ Rights two […]
EVANSTON, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - January 6, 2023

(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini women’s basketball team inspires young female athletes in community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s been great this year to like see that attendance levels have reached the max and everything,” Abby Boland said. Abby Boland has grown up watching Illini women’s basketball games. For Boland and other girls following the team their admiration goes beyond the sport itself. “Been a blessing to get to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Steidinger wins Athlete of the Week

FAIRSBURY (WCIA) — Connor Steidinger is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Prairie Central wrestler is currently 18-4 individually, weighing 182 pounds. After placing 6th in state last year, the senior is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. Steidinger dropped a weight class from last year and says he’s conditioned harder […]
FAIRBURY, IL
WCIA

Brian Hightower and Verdis Brown enter transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players have entered the transfer portal. With the Illini football season officially coming to an end after the ReliaQuest Bowl, there’s been lots of changes to the team. Wide receiver Brian Hightower and defensive lineman Verdis Brown announced on social media they will be entering the transfer portal. Hightower […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Planned Parenthood Illinois applauds expanded abortion medication access

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Abortion patients will now have more options of getting medication abortion pills after the FDA recently approved pharmacies to distribute them. Before, patients could only get medication in a health center or have it mailed to an Illinois address. For those who live out of state, it became difficult and added […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy