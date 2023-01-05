Read full article on original website
State Highway 358 near Airline re-opens after man dies trying to cross freeway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 358 have re-opened after a fatal traffic accident occurred on the westbound side of the freeway. A man died while reportedly trying to cross the freeway at around 7:40 p.m., said Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace, causing the closure between Airline Road and Nile Drive.
The Port of Corpus Christi is running out of room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lack of waterfront property is making it difficult for the Port of Corpus Christi to expand. San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3NEWS that land by the water is beginning to fill up -- creating a challenge for new businesses to move in.
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
Christmas Eve oil spill gets closer to containment, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleanup of the Christmas Eve oil spill continues with U.S. Coast Guard officials telling 3NEWS that many areas have been cleared. Cleanup crews are reporting that an estimated 145 barrels worth of oil have been collected so far. "They're starting on Ingleside and they're working...
Refugio County issues burn ban following recent spike in major grass fires
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning is being sent to Coastal Bend residents about the dry vegetation as a result of the recent cold snap. The dry and dead vegetation can cause fire danger, something area fire departments are seeing as they have already called on each other for mutual support.
Flint Hills: Fewer traces of oil are being found in bay, but cleanup could cost $1M
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleaning up the recent 14,000-gallon light crude oil spill from Corpus Christi Bay is expected to come with a high price tag, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz. "I'm guessing it's over $1 million," he said Tuesday. "These are expensive endeavors but you...
Coastal Bend marine life experts say that oil spills can cause severe birth defects in aquatic life
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas told 3NEWS how oil spills can impact surrounding aquatic life. Dr. Kerri Ackerly is a research scientist at UTMSI. She studies how the environment affects fish. One of her research papers focused on how redfish survived the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3. CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
'It's life or death': Corpus Christi health expert shares the benefits of learning CPR
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The act of performing CPR is what saved Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin's life. While getting CPR certified is a hot topic, the American Heart Association of Corpus Christi is reminding people to stop by their CPR kiosk at La Palmera mall. The kiosk's purpose...
Local golf tournament fundraises for teen severely injured from ATV accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London ISD student critically injured in an ATV accident back in September remains hospitalized in Colorado tonight. But here at home, organizers of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show hit the links Friday to help the family of Holden Weaver. Holden Weaver was severely...
New rules for Nueces County game rooms
Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Unique Employment Services helps Coastal Bend employers expand recruiting efforts
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over 30 years, Unique Employment Services has been helping individuals in the Coastal Bend with recruitment, direct hiring, temporary assignments, and temporary to permanent employment. Unique Employment Services provides employers with a larger candidate pool and works as an extension of multiple different organizations...
New details emerge about Brooks Drive shooting
Officials say he grabbed an AK-47 went outside and starting shooting towards the house across the street. Two teenagers were injured as a result.
Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs
GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs. The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.
