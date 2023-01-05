ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend marine life experts say that oil spills can cause severe birth defects in aquatic life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas told 3NEWS how oil spills can impact surrounding aquatic life. Dr. Kerri Ackerly is a research scientist at UTMSI. She studies how the environment affects fish. One of her research papers focused on how redfish survived the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
ccbiznews.com

New rules for Nueces County game rooms

Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy