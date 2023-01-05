ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire

View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Longtime Rival Appears To Concede LeBron James Closing In On GOAT Status

A longtime thorn in the side of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be impressed with The Chosen One's longevity. Hall of Fame small forward Paul Pierce, most famous for his 15 seasons spent with Lakers fans' least favorite franchise, the Boston Celtics, took to Twitter following James's 47-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist birthday bash in a 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bulls’ Andre Drummond Reflects on Playing for Doc Rivers

Since taking over as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has done his fair share of recruiting veterans via free agency. One of his most notable prospects was the veteran center Andre Drummond, who inked a one-year deal with the Sixers during the 2021 offseason. Drummond’s connection...
CHICAGO, IL

