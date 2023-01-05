Read full article on original website
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
Lakers News: LeBron James Cites Next-Man-Up Ethos In Four-Game Win Streak
The Lakers are in the midst of a four-game winning streak. They added to this win streak last night against the Atlanta Hawks, 130-114, and ultimately took the season series from the Hawks, 2-0. It was a complete game, as five Lakers, including LeBron, scored in double figures to pick...
Lakers News: Longtime Rival Appears To Concede LeBron James Closing In On GOAT Status
A longtime thorn in the side of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be impressed with The Chosen One's longevity. Hall of Fame small forward Paul Pierce, most famous for his 15 seasons spent with Lakers fans' least favorite franchise, the Boston Celtics, took to Twitter following James's 47-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist birthday bash in a 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks Friday.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Experts Think LA Should Bring Back 2020 Champ Via Trade
On a recent episode of his podcast The Game Theory, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie spoke with The Volume's Jason Timpf about all things NBA, including your struggling Los Angeles Lakers, currently the No. 12 seed in the West at 18-21. Both experts agreed that there was one player in particular...
Bulls’ Andre Drummond Reflects on Playing for Doc Rivers
Since taking over as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has done his fair share of recruiting veterans via free agency. One of his most notable prospects was the veteran center Andre Drummond, who inked a one-year deal with the Sixers during the 2021 offseason. Drummond’s connection...
Q&A: Forty Years Later, Dr. J Dishes on His ‘Rock the Baby’ Dunk
It’s Jan. 5, 1983. More than 18,400 made their way to south Philadelphia and filed into the Core States Spectrum Arena to watch their beloved 76ers face the reigning NBA champion Lakers for the first game of the new year but the second in the last month. It was...
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
Draymond Green Fires Back at Ja Morant’s ‘Fine in the West’ Comments
The Draymond Green Show is back. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has returned with his first podcast episode since October 21st, and it contains a response to Ja Morant's viral "fine in the West" comments from December. "I know everybody wanted to hear what I have to say about...
