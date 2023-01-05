Why is the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square dark?
NEW YORK -- Just days into the new year, the iconic Times Square numerals are missing and the Waterford crystal ball is in the dark.
But officials say not to worry.
A spokesperson for the property says even though the 2023 billboard is still lit up, the numbers above the ball have been temporarily removed because of a redevelopment plan at One Times Square.
They will be put back later this year.
The crystal ball will remain with temporary outages due to construction.
