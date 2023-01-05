ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Uber drivers in New York City plan 24-hour strike

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQvS3_0k3yupZw00

Court blocks pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers 00:32

NEW YORK -- Uber drivers are planning another 24-hour strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers who are part of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance organized the strike.

READ MORE: More than 1,000 Uber drivers in New York City on strike in dispute over pay raises

A similar strike happened in December.

They say Uber has blocked raises that were supposed to go into effect.

READ MORE: Pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers on hold after Uber sues

Drivers are expected to rally at Uber's Lower Manhattan headquarters at noon.

Uber has previously said the increase would force it to shell out up to $23 million more per month and raise fares.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nick Davies

My Tips to using Uber in New York City

Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City nurses strike less than 24 hours away

NEW YORK -- We are less than 24 hours away from when thousands of New York City nurses say they'll walk off the job if their needs aren't met.If their union and their hospitals can't agree by Monday morning, a strike will take place.CBS2 learned Saturday two of those hospitals are still at the bargaining table and could reach a tentative deal before Monday. Mount Sinai, however, left the bargaining table Thursday and has been silent with negotiations ever since."We don't want to strike," said Matt Allen, who has been a registered nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City firefighter charged for DWI

NEW YORK – A New York City fireman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night. The New York City Police Department has reported 37-year-old fireman Jean-Francios Darnell was arrested at around 11:37 pm in the city’s Lower East Side after a routine traffic stop. Darnell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The post New York City firefighter charged for DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old killed last year on the job at Burger King will be honored Sunday with a street renaming ceremony in East Harlem. Monday will mark one year since Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during a late night robbery at the Burger King near 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That's where the street renaming will take place at 12:30 p.m.Bayron-Nieves' accused killer, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hospitals take emergency actions amid looming nurses strike

NEW YORK -- Hospitals in New York City are starting to put contingency plans in place as more than 10,000 nurses prepare to go on strike.Without a contract agreement, the strike is expected to start Monday.Mount Sinai Health System is transferring babies in some neonatal intensive care units to other hospital systems, diverting ambulances and postponing some elective surgeries. The unprecedent moving of NICU babies from Mount Sinai's Upper East Side location started after hospital leaders left the bargaining table at 12:30 a.m. Friday."For our parents who have babies here, this is, for them, could be the most stressful time of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
BRONX, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How extreme rent rules deepen NYC’s housing crisis

A new state report shows that New York’s rent laws are deepening the city’s housing crunch. The state Office of Rent Administration found that more than 30% of all rent-stabilized apartments in New York City have “preferential” rents, meaning ones lower than the landlord is legally allowed to charge. That suggests that the units don’t need to be rent-controlled in the first place. Confirming it, when units go vacant the rent only rises an average $8. But the tenants still think they’re being protected by the rent laws, and so support continued regulation. Jay Martin of the Community Housing Improvement Program,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD

A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy