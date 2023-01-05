Elon Musk wants to move a shareholder class action lawsuit from San Francisco to West Texas, claiming a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area. A federal judge is mulling the motion. Musk and other Tesla board members are confronting a lawsuit that claims he manipulated Tesla’s stock in 2018. That was when he tweeted he was taking the company private at $420 per share and had “funding secured” to do so. The “420” was considered to be a joking reference to a time associated with marijuana smoking. The stock soared on the tweet, then seesawed for weeks. In 2018, Musk lived...

