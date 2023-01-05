ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Ryans details what Hufanga, 49ers defense can improve on

The usually staunch 49ers defense unexpectedly were tested in their 37-34 Week 17 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. San Francisco's defensive performance against Las Vegas didn't sit well with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who believes Talanoa Hufanga and the rest of the defensive unit are better than what their performance showed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday

Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday

Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday

Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list

The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Downgraded, will not play

Smith (concussion) was downgraded and will not play Sunday against the Bills. That's now two consecutive games Smith will miss after suffering a concussion Week 16 against the Bengals. Expect Hunter Henry to see more work with the veteran tight end unavailable. The 28-year-old tallied five receptions and 52 yards in last week's win over the Dolphins with Smith sidelined.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Glennon: Moves up to active roster

Glennon was elevated to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday. At least for the moment, it appears as if rookie Skylar Thompson will get the start Sunday against the Jets, with Glennon possibly set to act as a backup with Teddy Bridgewater's (finger/knee) status still up in the air. Expect more clarification from the Dolphins prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports

49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale

Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Mike White: Limited practice Thursday

White (ribs), who was listed as a full practice participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, was limited during Thursday's session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. White's status thus is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins, but unless the QB returns to a full practice Friday, he figures to carry an injury designation into the Jets' season finale. Earlier this week, coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that White was dealing with some rib soreness after Week 17 action but added that the signal-caller should be ready for Sunday's contest.

