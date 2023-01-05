Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Why the 49ers Don't Assign Charvarius Ward to Shadow No. 1 Receivers
Despite being the best cornerback on the 49ers, Charvarius Ward isn't tasked to shadow an offense's No. 1 receiver. Here is why.
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Davante Adams on Playing With Jarrett Stidham Against 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham earned his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NBC Sports
Ryans details what Hufanga, 49ers defense can improve on
The usually staunch 49ers defense unexpectedly were tested in their 37-34 Week 17 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. San Francisco's defensive performance against Las Vegas didn't sit well with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who believes Talanoa Hufanga and the rest of the defensive unit are better than what their performance showed.
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
San Francisco 49ers Made NFL History Tonight Without Even Playing
It's been a wild ride for the San Francisco 49ers this season. From the downs of losing Trey Lance early in the season, to Jimmy Garoppolo and the defense taking them on a roller coaster ride until the bye, to losing Garoppolo and having to turn to Brock Purdy. But...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Downgraded, will not play
Smith (concussion) was downgraded and will not play Sunday against the Bills. That's now two consecutive games Smith will miss after suffering a concussion Week 16 against the Bengals. Expect Hunter Henry to see more work with the veteran tight end unavailable. The 28-year-old tallied five receptions and 52 yards in last week's win over the Dolphins with Smith sidelined.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Glennon: Moves up to active roster
Glennon was elevated to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday. At least for the moment, it appears as if rookie Skylar Thompson will get the start Sunday against the Jets, with Glennon possibly set to act as a backup with Teddy Bridgewater's (finger/knee) status still up in the air. Expect more clarification from the Dolphins prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Limited practice Thursday
White (ribs), who was listed as a full practice participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, was limited during Thursday's session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. White's status thus is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins, but unless the QB returns to a full practice Friday, he figures to carry an injury designation into the Jets' season finale. Earlier this week, coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that White was dealing with some rib soreness after Week 17 action but added that the signal-caller should be ready for Sunday's contest.
Comments / 0