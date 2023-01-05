ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
newsnationnow.com

‘There’s so much intrigue’: Analyst on Idaho timeline

(NewsNation) — According to a Boise, Idaho NBC news station, Steve Goncalves said one of the surviving roommates of the slain University of Idaho students passed out after seeing the crime scene, and the other was hyperventilating while on the phone with 911, which may explain why the call was made about an “unconscious person.”
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MIX 106

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
Idaho State Journal

Police chief, mayor condemn Labrador's decision to dismiss charges against woman

New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision. Brady then turned, put her arms behind her...
KIDO Talk Radio

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
103.5 KISSFM

STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly

Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course

The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.   The post Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

BOISE (AP)—Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Post Register

Meridian Mayor responds to Dismissal of Sara Brady case

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Mayor Simison and Chief Basterrechea of the City of Meridian have issued statements in response to Attorney General Raul Labrador's dismissal of all charges against Sara Brady. The Idaho Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday they plan to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady....
kidnewsradio.com

Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked...
MIX 106

New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
