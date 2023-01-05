Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown WineriesIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect PieIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
newsnationnow.com
‘There’s so much intrigue’: Analyst on Idaho timeline
(NewsNation) — According to a Boise, Idaho NBC news station, Steve Goncalves said one of the surviving roommates of the slain University of Idaho students passed out after seeing the crime scene, and the other was hyperventilating while on the phone with 911, which may explain why the call was made about an “unconscious person.”
Read the full Bryan Kohberger affidavit
The court records show the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for Bryan Kohberger's arrest in the death of four college students in Idaho.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
Idaho Legislature likely to focus on education, property tax
Education funding, property tax relief and a tug of war over how to best to use Idaho’s whopping budget surplus will be a focus for lawmakers as they gather in Boise on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative session. The post Idaho Legislature likely to focus on education, property tax appeared first on Local News 8.
Police chief, mayor condemn Labrador's decision to dismiss charges against woman
New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision. Brady then turned, put her arms behind her...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly
Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course
The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan. The post Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
BOISE (AP)—Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Post Register
Meridian Mayor responds to Dismissal of Sara Brady case
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Mayor Simison and Chief Basterrechea of the City of Meridian have issued statements in response to Attorney General Raul Labrador's dismissal of all charges against Sara Brady. The Idaho Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday they plan to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady....
kidnewsradio.com
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked...
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
Comments / 0