CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City’s Ayden Zikmund now joins an elite group as the Bison’s second 1,000 point scorer in school history. “Cool thing is, he didn’t know anything about it”, said head coach BJ Blase. “We called a timeout for him and everyone held up signs, he hit a jumper in the second half which was kind of cool, just tells you how well a shooter and player he is”, continued Blase.

CENTRAL CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO