York, NE

KSNB Local4

St. Mary’s girls basketball soars to victory over Amherst

KEANREY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. St. Mary’s went up against Amherst. In the end, the Cardinals claim victory in a 52-37 win over the Broncos. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Elkhorn North girls basketball earns 17-point victory over Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Kearney went up against Elkhorn North. In the end, the Wolves secure the win, 66-49 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Milford girls basketball falls to Pender by 4

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Milford going up against Pender. In the end, the Pendragons win it over the Eagles, 40-36. See embedded video for highlights.
MILFORD, NE
KSNB Local4

Beatrice girls basketball earns victory over Broken Bow

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Broken Bow squared off against Beatrice. In the end, Beatrice snagged victory, 43-31 over the Indians. See embedded video for highlights.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City boys basketball’s Zikmund zooms to 1,000 point club

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City’s Ayden Zikmund now joins an elite group as the Bison’s second 1,000 point scorer in school history. “Cool thing is, he didn’t know anything about it”, said head coach BJ Blase. “We called a timeout for him and everyone held up signs, he hit a jumper in the second half which was kind of cool, just tells you how well a shooter and player he is”, continued Blase.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora boys basketball blows by Schuyler

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Schuyler Friday night. The Huskies howled and showed their might in a 67-29 win over the Warriors. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
AURORA, NE

