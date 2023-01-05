Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Alma girls basketball earns 12-point victory over Elgin Public-Pope John
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Alma faced off against Elgin Pope John. In the end, the Cardinals win it over the Wolfpack, 72-64.
KSNB Local4
St. Mary’s girls basketball soars to victory over Amherst
KEANREY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. St. Mary's went up against Amherst. In the end, the Cardinals claim victory in a 52-37 win over the Broncos.
KSNB Local4
Elkhorn North girls basketball earns 17-point victory over Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Kearney went up against Elkhorn North. In the end, the Wolves secure the win, 66-49 the final.
KSNB Local4
Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34.
KSNB Local4
Milford girls basketball falls to Pender by 4
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Milford going up against Pender. In the end, the Pendragons win it over the Eagles, 40-36.
KSNB Local4
Beatrice girls basketball earns victory over Broken Bow
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Broken Bow squared off against Beatrice. In the end, Beatrice snagged victory, 43-31 over the Indians.
KSNB Local4
GICC girls basketball clutches road win over Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball traveled to face Kearney Catholic Friday. The Crusaders scooted by the Stars 46-41 to claim Tri-City bragging rights.
KSNB Local4
Central City girls basketball silences Rebels in 36-point win
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted Arcadia/Loup City Friday night. The Bison blistered the Rebels in a 57-21 win.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball’s Zikmund zooms to 1,000 point club
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City's Ayden Zikmund now joins an elite group as the Bison's second 1,000 point scorer in school history. "Cool thing is, he didn't know anything about it", said head coach BJ Blase. "We called a timeout for him and everyone held up signs, he hit a jumper in the second half which was kind of cool, just tells you how well a shooter and player he is", continued Blase.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls basketball routed by Lincoln Northeast
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High girls basketball hosted Lincoln Northeast Friday. The Islanders were unable to match up with the Rockets in a 55-26 loss.
KSNB Local4
Northwest girls basketball rows past Columbus Lakeview
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls basketball hosted Columbus Lakeview Friday. In a battle of the Vikings mascots, GINW earned the 36-26 win.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys basketball falls just short in seven-point loss to Rockets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High boys basketball hosted Lincoln Northeast Friday. The Islanders played the Rockets close, but came up just short in a 46-39 loss.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball blows by Schuyler
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Schuyler Friday night. The Huskies howled and showed their might in a 67-29 win over the Warriors.
KSNB Local4
Aurora girls basketball howls past Schuyler
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora girls basketball hosted Schuyler Friday night. The Huskies handled business in a 46-11 win.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball stampedes over Arcadia/Loup City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball hosted Arcadia/Loup City Friday night. The Bison stampeded over the Rebels in a 76-27 victory.
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw girls basketball falls to high-flying Falcons
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Kenesaw girls basketball hosted Wilcox-Hildreth Friday. The Blue Devils were bested by the Falcons, 43-16.
KSNB Local4
Cozad boys basketball unable to hang with Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad boys basketball traveled to face Ogallala Friday. The Indians beat the Haymakers 72-45.
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw boys basketball earns 23-point win over Wilcox-Hildreth
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Kenesaw boys basketball hosted Wilcox-Hildreth Friday. The Blue Devils beat the Falcons 55-32.
KSNB Local4
Cozad girls basketball falls by 20 to Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad girls basketball traveled to face Ogallala Friday. The Haymakers were beat by 20, 57-37.
KSNB Local4
Play of the Night: Aurora’s Scheierman goes behind the back to Staehr
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Schuyler Friday night. Our 5th Quarter Play of the Night goes to Booker Scheierman, who made a behind-the-back pass to Carsen Staehr in the team's 67-29 win.
