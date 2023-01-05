ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State out-toughs Michigan in Breslin Center 'slugfest'

East Lansing — It was a fistfight, perhaps fitting in a Michigan-Michigan State rivalry that has seen its share of animosity and emotion over the past year. Better yet, it was something to be expected from two teams that want nothing more than to beat the other and could care less about how it looks.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'Sometimes the ball doesn't fall your way': Poor perimeter shooting foils Wolverines

East Lansing — When freshman guard Dug McDaniel put up a mid-range jumper less than a minute into Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan State, he missed everything. When Michigan was making a late push and whittled a 14-point second-half deficit down to four with 13 seconds left, the Wolverines’ final possession ended with junior center Hunter Dickinson airballing a 3-pointer.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

MSU's Khary Crump pleads guilty to misdemeanors in UM tunnel incident

Ann Arbor, Mich. — After facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan-Michigan State game, Spartans defensive back Khary Crump pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Albion men's basketball players want coach fired after alleged use of racial slurs

Albion College head men's basketball coach Jody May has served a multi-game suspension after players allege he used a racial slur multiple times during a practice last month. Ten players declined to suit up for Saturday's home game against Trine University, in large part because of inaction by the administration. Players want to continue the season without May as their head coach, according to notes kept by one upperclassmen player — notes that are endorsed by at least 16 players on the varsity roster, including those who played Saturday, multiple players told The News on Saturday. Two players confirmed the details and allegations in the notes, but did so anonymously for fear of retribution.
ALBION, MI
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

1 dead in Lansing officer-involved shooting, state police investigating

One person is dead after being shot Thursday by police in Lansing and the Michigan State Police is investigating, officials said. The shooting happened after 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Irene Court near Aurelius Road. Lansing police officers were called to the area for a report of shots...
LANSING, MI

