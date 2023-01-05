ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge girls basketball loses to Lake Mills

By By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union
 3 days ago

Emily Wollin scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team opened 2023 by beating Cambridge 50-37 in a non-conference game at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Sophia Guerrero and Taylor Wollin hit two 3-pointers apiece and both scored 10 points for the Division 3 fourth-ranked L-Cats (10-2). Guerrero scored eight in the first half and Taylor Wollin had eight in the second half.

“We played really well defensively for the most part, but we started fouling a little too much in the second half and putting them on the line more than we should have,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Sophia was a great spark for us off the bench tonight. She got our offense in gear with a couple 3s early and also showed improvement attacking the rim with confidence.

“The Wollin sisters were steadily making shots and getting teammates involved as usual. Cambridge is a well-coached team that has a bright future.”

For the Blue Jays (6-5), who trailed 30-15 at halftime, Brooke Stenklyft led all scorers with 24 points and Saveea Freeland chipped in 10. Megan Bernhardt (2) and Kayla Roidt (1) also contributed for Cambridge.

