At 3:40 p.m. a Claremont police officer returning to town from Pomona Superior Court saw Pomona resident Alex Alanis, 56, whom she recognized from previous encounters, dancing and flailing his arms about. He then allegedly threw a large dirt clot at her patrol car causing minor damage. The officer made a U-turn to confront him, at which point he began to walk away. The officer steered her vehicle into an alley in the 300 block of E. Mission Street in Pomona where she attempted to detain Alanis. When the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he allegedly pulled away and a struggle began, during which both the officer and suspect fell to the ground. The officer called for emergency backup, a Pomona police unit arrived in less than a minute, and Alanis was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Claremont jail, where a records check showed he was on probation for vandalism. Alanis was issued citation for the resisting charge and after a call to the L.A. County Probation Department was transported to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, where he remains in custody.

