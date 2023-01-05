ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival

Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Obituary: Leilani June Scheetz

Loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, volunteer. Longtime Claremont resident, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Leilani June Scheetz died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on December 15 at the age of 85. “Throughout her life she was an anchor for her family and an inspiration to those...
CLAREMONT, CA
claremont-courier.com

Mudd joins nationwide STEMM alliance

Last month, Harvey Mudd College announced that it joined the STEMM Opportunity Alliance. The initiative, led by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is a “new initiative to make equity in science fields a national priority and transform the American STEMM ecosystem,” according to a news release.
CLAREMONT, CA
claremont-courier.com

January is national blood donor month

The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Claremont throughout the month of January, which is national blood donor month. Those who donate blood in the month of January will be entered for chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Go to rcblood.org/superbowl for prize details.
CLAREMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Police Blotter: January 6, 2022

At 3:40 p.m. a Claremont police officer returning to town from Pomona Superior Court saw Pomona resident Alex Alanis, 56, whom she recognized from previous encounters, dancing and flailing his arms about. He then allegedly threw a large dirt clot at her patrol car causing minor damage. The officer made a U-turn to confront him, at which point he began to walk away. The officer steered her vehicle into an alley in the 300 block of E. Mission Street in Pomona where she attempted to detain Alanis. When the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he allegedly pulled away and a struggle began, during which both the officer and suspect fell to the ground. The officer called for emergency backup, a Pomona police unit arrived in less than a minute, and Alanis was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Claremont jail, where a records check showed he was on probation for vandalism. Alanis was issued citation for the resisting charge and after a call to the L.A. County Probation Department was transported to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, where he remains in custody.
POMONA, CA
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District

The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

City receives grant for habitat restoration at Wilderness Park

The popular Claremont Hills Wilderness Park has received a generous grant to help facilitate habitat restoration and make other improvements to the 3,000-acre hillside recreation area. Claremont received $734,764 from the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. The conservancy is one of 10 agencies that distribute...
CLAREMONT, CA
claremont-courier.com

High school sports roundup: January 6, 2023

On December 22, the Pack began Palomares League play with a lopsided 72-31 home loss to Glendora. Results from the Damien Tournament: on December 26 the team began play with a 57-51 loss to Charter Oak but bounced back December 27 with a 61-40 win over Bell Gardens. On December 28, Claremont lost big to Western Christian, 67-35. The team capped play with a 51-37 win over La Sierra (Riverside) on December 29.
CLAREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy