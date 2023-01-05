Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
macaronikid.com
2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
Riverside Unified students go back to school on observed New Year's holiday
While most California schools observed Jan. 2 as the New Year's holiday, schools in the Riverside Unified School District had students back in classrooms.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Leilani June Scheetz
Loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, volunteer. Longtime Claremont resident, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Leilani June Scheetz died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on December 15 at the age of 85. “Throughout her life she was an anchor for her family and an inspiration to those...
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
claremont-courier.com
Mudd joins nationwide STEMM alliance
Last month, Harvey Mudd College announced that it joined the STEMM Opportunity Alliance. The initiative, led by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is a “new initiative to make equity in science fields a national priority and transform the American STEMM ecosystem,” according to a news release.
iecn.com
Free Inland Empire Comedy Night with local and nationally known comedians on January 13￼
Having a hilariously good time can be affordable when local comics, like Ryan Radusinovic, produce a free Comedy Night every month. On January 13th, at 8 PM, Radusinovic is set to host another engaging night filled with laughs, raffle prizes, and beer (for purchase) at Strum Brewing Company in Ontario.
claremont-courier.com
January is national blood donor month
The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Claremont throughout the month of January, which is national blood donor month. Those who donate blood in the month of January will be entered for chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Go to rcblood.org/superbowl for prize details.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
piedmontexedra.com
Orange Unified’s conservative majority fires superintendent with a day’s notice
With one day’s notice during winter recess, a conservative majority on the Orange Unified school board fired respected Supt. Gunn Marie Hansen with no explanation after a closed-door meeting Thursday night. The vote followed impassioned public comments from parents, teachers and community members who pleaded with them to change...
mxdwn.com
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79
Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
claremont-courier.com
Police Blotter: January 6, 2022
At 3:40 p.m. a Claremont police officer returning to town from Pomona Superior Court saw Pomona resident Alex Alanis, 56, whom she recognized from previous encounters, dancing and flailing his arms about. He then allegedly threw a large dirt clot at her patrol car causing minor damage. The officer made a U-turn to confront him, at which point he began to walk away. The officer steered her vehicle into an alley in the 300 block of E. Mission Street in Pomona where she attempted to detain Alanis. When the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he allegedly pulled away and a struggle began, during which both the officer and suspect fell to the ground. The officer called for emergency backup, a Pomona police unit arrived in less than a minute, and Alanis was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Claremont jail, where a records check showed he was on probation for vandalism. Alanis was issued citation for the resisting charge and after a call to the L.A. County Probation Department was transported to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, where he remains in custody.
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
Fontana Herald News
Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District
The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
claremont-courier.com
City receives grant for habitat restoration at Wilderness Park
The popular Claremont Hills Wilderness Park has received a generous grant to help facilitate habitat restoration and make other improvements to the 3,000-acre hillside recreation area. Claremont received $734,764 from the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. The conservancy is one of 10 agencies that distribute...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
claremont-courier.com
High school sports roundup: January 6, 2023
On December 22, the Pack began Palomares League play with a lopsided 72-31 home loss to Glendora. Results from the Damien Tournament: on December 26 the team began play with a 57-51 loss to Charter Oak but bounced back December 27 with a 61-40 win over Bell Gardens. On December 28, Claremont lost big to Western Christian, 67-35. The team capped play with a 51-37 win over La Sierra (Riverside) on December 29.
Comments / 1