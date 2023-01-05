ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Eric Young
6d ago

Question is was this victim not paying attention to all the flashing lights. As an ex fireman, that is common for people not to get out of the way of emergency vehicles.

ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police

(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac

A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Murder charge dropped for Pontiac man

Charges of murder and felony firearm have been dismissed for one of three people initially accused in the robbery and slaying of a Pontiac man. At a hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Jan. 9, Demetrious Brox, 21, pleaded no contest to armed robbery while prosecutors dropped a first-degree homicide charge and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 14, 2021 incident. Killed was Maleik Gilmore, 22, who was reportedly shot in his car on Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac before crashing into several vehicles.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

