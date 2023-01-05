Read full article on original website
Eric Young
6d ago
Question is was this victim not paying attention to all the flashing lights. As an ex fireman, that is common for people not to get out of the way of emergency vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said. The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) at northbound M-39 and eastbound I-96. Officials...
Road rage dispute over lane on Southfield Freeway leads to shots fired, MSP says
A dispute over a lane on the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday morning lead to a suspect attempting to run another driver off the road and shots fired, Michigan State Police said in an update.
Investigation underway after Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number. The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens. Michigan State Police troopers were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
Have you seen Rhyan? Police and family searching for missing pregnant Detroit teen
In a release issued Wednesday, police said 16-year-old Rhyan Hendrix-Burton left her home in the 23000 block of Pembroke, south of 8 Mile Rd. near Berg Rd., at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
15-year-old Detroit boy charged with firing shots into hotel room, killing other teen on New Year's Eve
A 15-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges for allegedly shooting another teen to death at a hotel on New Year’s Eve. A motive in the case is not clear.
Boy, 15, dies after multiple shots fired into Michigan hotel room
DETROIT – A 15-year-old Detroit boy died after multiple shots were fired into a Michigan hotel room, authorities said. Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested related to the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
fox2detroit.com
FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police
(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect
Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m.
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
fox2detroit.com
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac
A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
fox2detroit.com
Trooper's 'textbook' PIT maneuver prevents SUV from going wrong way down I-96
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Quick thinking by a patrol officer from Livingston County disabled a stolen SUV after it fled a police chase and began driving the wrong way on the freeway over the weekend. The county sheriff's office said a Fowlerville Police Department officer used a PIT...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dropped for Pontiac man
Charges of murder and felony firearm have been dismissed for one of three people initially accused in the robbery and slaying of a Pontiac man. At a hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Jan. 9, Demetrious Brox, 21, pleaded no contest to armed robbery while prosecutors dropped a first-degree homicide charge and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 14, 2021 incident. Killed was Maleik Gilmore, 22, who was reportedly shot in his car on Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac before crashing into several vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
Ghost guns, fentanyl and cocaine seized by Detroit police in major bust
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police scored a major bust of ghost guns, and thousands of dollars in drugs. An ex-con is now facing several felony charges and investigators say the key to it all, was good police work. "Great hit, these are dangerous guns, and again Randy, dope and...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
