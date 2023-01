(Ames) ISU allowed just 13 2nd half points and topped West Virginia 70-50 on Wednesday in Ames. The Mountaineers made just 21/72 (29.2%) shot attempts.

Ashley Joens finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Stephanie Soares contributed 13 points, 20 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Lexi Donarski scored 15.

Next up for the Cyclone is a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners on Sunday.