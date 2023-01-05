ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Dauphin rolls past Harrisburg at home despite Robinson’s milestone

By Jared Phillips
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending 6A District III champions are off to another strong start this season, and that continued in a big conference win.

Central Dauphin turned defense into offense early and often at home against Harrisburg Wednesday night, cruising to a 58-32 win over the Cougars. One bright spot for Harrisburg was senior point guard Ahnae Robinson notching her 1,000th career point on a second quarter free throw, but the Rams’ balanced attack was too much for the Cougars in a dominant win.

