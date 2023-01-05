Read full article on original website
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
Jim Pillen begins term as governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in as the state’s 41st governor Thursday afternoon in the state capitol legislative chamber. Pillen took the oath of office and then gave his inaugural address which included his goals for this legislative session. “We...
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
Bicameral proposal underscores partisan divide in legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska officially called its non-partisan unicameral for the first time on this day in 1937, but a proposal today by one conservative senator seeks to upend that longstanding tradition and embrace the partisan divide he says has always been present. To State Sen. Steve Erdman, the...
Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 108th Legislature got started on the new session in earnest on Thursday, introducing dozens of bills for state senators to work their way through in the coming months. By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 bills had been filed. By 4 p.m., the number...
Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
UNL releases newest economic indicator report
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently released the Nebraska leading economic indicator report, which did not yield a positive result. The indicator, which predicts economic activity six months into the future, fell 0.16%. “The leading indicator has dropped in four of the past six months, suggesting that...
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34. See embedded video for...
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Beatrice girls basketball earns victory over Broken Bow
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Broken Bow squared off against Beatrice. In the end, Beatrice snagged victory, 43-31 over the Indians. See embedded video for highlights.
UNK men’s basketball falls to Missouri Southern by 10
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Junior guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had a game-high 23 points to help Missouri Southern State rally past Nebraska Kearney, 75-65, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lions (10-4, 6-2) push its win streak to six in a row and also has strung...
Local health care professionals talk about the importance of CPR
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the latest events surrounding health care, it has placed a heighten level of importance on CPR. Hastings health care professionals say the basics everyone needs to know is hands-only CPR. This measure is used when someone is unresponsive and doesn’t have a pulse. The goal...
CDHD offering free radon testing kits for homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Central District Health Department is offering free short-term radon testing kits for people to use in their homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, so health officials are encouraging people to use...
UNK women’s basketball takes down 11th ranked Missouri Southern
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Elisa Backes blocked a last second three-point attempt to help No. 22/26 Nebraska Kearney hold off No. 7/11 Missouri Southern State, 54-51, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. UNK, Division II’s top defensive outfit, improves to 15-3 (8-2) while the...
Northwest girls basketball rows past Columbus Lakeview
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls basketball hosted Columbus Lakeview Friday. In a battle of the Vikings mascots, GINW earned the 36-26 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Milford girls basketball falls to Pender by 4
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Milford going up against Pender. In the end, the Pendragons win it over the Eagles, 40-36. See embedded video for highlights.
Tickets on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tickets are on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic. The annual basketball tournament will take place February 11, 2023 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS), ranked fifth in the nation to end the 2021-22season, returns for...
