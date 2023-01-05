Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”

