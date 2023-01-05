Read full article on original website
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
Omaha senator again pushes to restore Nebraska felons' voting rights earlier
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha again introduced Legislative Bill 20 to restore convicted Nebraska felons' right to vote as soon as their term is up.
klin.com
Pillen Picks Kramer for NDOT Director
Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”
klkntv.com
’49 states — can they all be wrong?’: Nebraska senator proposes bicameral legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A constitutional amendment introduced on Thursday would switch Nebraska’s Legislature from unicameral to bicameral. Nebraska’s unique unicameral Legislature is something we’ve had since 1937. But now, Sen. Steve Erdman said it’s not the best option because it gives urban areas too much...
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
1011now.com
Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political battle to appoint a new Speaker of the House is set to spill into another day after six indecisive votes. It’s the first time since 1923 that the House hasn’t elected a speaker in the first vote and the Republican majority is struggling to come together. The path forward still doesn’t seem any clearer, but Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic.
KSNB Local4
Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
klin.com
New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20
New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
KSNB Local4
Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
1011now.com
Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member
Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
1011now.com
Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska. Jon is a Nebraska native, growing...
