ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation  attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Pillen Picks Kramer for NDOT Director

Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political battle to appoint a new Speaker of the House is set to spill into another day after six indecisive votes. It’s the first time since 1923 that the House hasn’t elected a speaker in the first vote and the Republican majority is struggling to come together. The path forward still doesn’t seem any clearer, but Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klin.com

New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20

New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member

Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska. Jon is a Nebraska native, growing...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy