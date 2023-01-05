ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carjacking suspect in Chicago killed; 2nd suspect, victim critically injured

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrWP0_0k3ynTSp00

CHICAGO — An attempted carjacking in downtown Chicago resulted in a crash that killed one suspect, injured a second suspect and also the victim, police said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim was sitting inside an Infiniti FX35 around 5:42 p.m. when a man and woman approached and entered the vehicle, WBBM-TV reported.

Officials said that the car continued to move forward as the victim struggled with the alleged carjackers, according to the television station. The vehicle struck a support column under the Loop “L” tracks, WBBM reported.

The impact of the crash trapped all three people inside the Infiniti, WMAQ-TV reported.

One of the alleged carjackers, an 18-year-old man, died at a local hospital, according to WLS-TV.

The other suspected carjacker, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, WMAQ reported. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to a different hospital and also was in critical condition, according to the television station.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man had a gun in a car while on electronic monitoring for a Lincoln Park carjacking, Chicago police say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who was on electronic monitoring for allegedly carjacking a woman in the parking lot of the Lincoln Park Menard’s store had a loaded handgun next to him while he was on “essential movement,” a provision of the SAFE-T Act that allows people on ankle monitors to leave their homes at least two days a week to complete “essential” activities.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy