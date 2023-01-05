Firefighters respond to fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported fire in Dayton late Wednesday night.

Firefighters and medics were called to the fire at the cross of North Jersey St. at East Third St. just after 11:00 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

>>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp

We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they could not confirm specifics at this time.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group