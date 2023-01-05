Cory Curtis: Week 18 NFL Power Rankings
Your Week 18 NFL Power Rankings…
32. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) – Why do I have the Colts behind the Texans? One, because I think they want to lose and two, because I think they will.
31. Houston Texans (2-13-1) – The Texans will win Sunday so they can pick Bryce Young second and save money. Then someone will trade with the Bears and take him instead.
30. Chicago Bears (3-13) – I reallllllly like Justin Fields, but if the Bears pick first don’t they have to kick the tires on the idea of Young just being better?
29. Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – JJ Watt is the latest star to finish his career (Emmit, Edge, Warner) in Arizona and won’t be remembered for it.
28. Denver Broncos (4-12) – Immediately improved without Nathaniel Hackett.
27. LA Rams (5-11) – Baker Mayfield is 2-2 in LA and in the two wins has been pretty good and in the two losses pretty bad. Unfortunately 50/50 does not get it done in the NFL.
26. Atlanta Falcons (6-10) – In 3 games as the Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder has 0 TD passes, with a top 10 pick looming they may have to the trigger on Levis, Stroud or whoever is next in line.
25. Carolina Panthers (6-10) – Has Sam Darnold actually resurrected his career? In 5 games this year, 1,100 yards, 7 TD’s, 1 INT and most important a 3-2 record. It is kind of looking that way.
24. New York Jets (7-9) – They have lost 7 of their last 9 and have scored 6 points or less 3 times in that stretch. 6 points!!! That makes the Titans seem prolific!!!
23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) – Davante Adams is 5 catches away from 100 for the season. He has already done that 3 times in his career.
22. Cleveland Browns (7-9) – Deshaun Watson completed only 9 passes last week, but 3 of them went for TD’s and the Browns won.
21. New Orleans Saints (7-9) – They may have locked up the MVP for Jalen Hurts by limiting the Eagles to 10 points with Gardner Minshew.
20. Washington Commanders (7-8-1) – That decision to go with Carson Wentz is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen. The results were predictable. I realllllly like Ron Rivera which makes it just so disappointing.
19. New England Patriots (8-8) – Genius.
18. Tennessee Titans (7-8) – If Joshua Dobbs leads the Titans to a win in Jacksonville it will be one of the remarkable stories of the NFL season. The Titans are getting back Simmons,, Autry, Hooker and Henry just to name a few. This could be a real fist fight.
17. Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – For some reason I feel like they will flop against the Rams. They shouldn’t, maybe it is PTSD from the first decade of Geno Smith’s career. What a defining moment for him.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) – I’ve taken a watch and wait approach with Kenny Pickett and that throw to win last weekend was what I’ve been waiting for. Nice!
15. Miami Dolphins (8-8) – They just are not the same team without Tua.
14. Tompa Bay Brady’s (8-8) – It was like watching Hulk Hogan “hulk” up in the 80’s… Gathered his strength and there was no stopping him!
13. Detroit Lions (8-8) – I believe the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs need the Lions. This team was 1-6!!!
12. Green Bay Packers (8-8) – We all thought Green Bay was dead at 4-8. they certainly looked it. The schedule helped for 3 weeks, but they laid the smackdown on the Vikes.
11. Baltimore Ravens (10-6) – Not scary without Lamar. I probably have them ranked too high.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) – Horrible uniforms, but a franchise QB, a real head coach and some quality draft picks and look what can happen.
9. New York Giants (9-6-1) – Exciting to see another Blue Raider explode on to the scene. Richie James leads the Giants with 57 receptions, 26 in the last 4 games.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) – Passing and receiving Austin Eckler has 296 touches this season and 18 touchdowns.
7. Minnesota Vikings (12-4) – The Vikes will be the most popular upset pick of the opening weekend.
6. Dallas Cowboys (12-4) – They really missed Tony Pollard in Nashville. Ezekiel Elliott looks like he’s in wet cement compared to him.
5. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – How about a Brock Purdy vs. Joshua Dobbs Super Bowl!!!!
4. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) – They avoided injuries for a long time, but they hit and the birds dropped two in a row. Lane Johnson is very important. Yes, we know Jalen Hurts is.
3. Buffalo Bills (12-3) – They have held 3 of their last 4 opponents to 13 points or less.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) – They have scored at least 24 points their last 8 games in a row.
1. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) – Yep, I am the wild man who has the Bengals number one. Joe Burrow is the it factor and with his weapons I would not bet against him.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0