ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Late scoring surge lifts Raiders past Pinecrest

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2TWK_0k3ymqbd00
Junior Jamarion Wall hits one of his four three-pointers in front of Richmond's bench during Wednesday's win over Pinecrest. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

SOUTHERN PINES — Following Tuesday’s win over Hoke County, head basketball coach Donald Pettigrew addressed the elephant in Richmond’s locker room — the Raiders’ looming first meeting with rival Pinecrest.

A game circled on the calendar all season, and pushed back nearly a month due to a major power outage in Moore County, Wednesday’s clash between the top two teams from last season’s standings didn’t disappoint.

Remaining undefeated in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, and winning their third straight game, the Raiders took Wednesday’s matchup with the Patriots 73-55.

Although the Raiders won by 18 points, much of the game was played within a couple of possessions. Until the start of the fourth quarter, the largest lead by either team was five points.

The game featured 22 lead changes and six ties. In the second quarter, the back-and-forth play saw the lead switch 13 different times.

It wasn’t until a putback by senior forward Zion Baldwin with 1:52 left to play in the third quarter that the Raiders broke the game open.

That bucket started a 14-2 run that spanned until the 4:22 mark of the final stanza, putting Richmond up a dozen points.

Playing in front of thousands of fans in a playoff-like atmosphere, four Raiders reached double figures, two of whom added double-doubles. Junior wing Paul McNeil Jr. led all scorers with 23 points and added 15 rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ar2H_0k3ymqbd00
Junior Paul McNeil (2) splits a pair of defenders for two of his game-high 23 points. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Jullien Cole netted 11 points and added 12 boards in his homecoming game, as the junior shooting guard returned to his old stomping grounds where he played before transferring to Richmond.

Junior Jamarion Wall splashed down 18 points, including four three-pointers, and Baldwin finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds. All of Baldwin’s points came in the second half.

As a team, Richmond shot 31-of-67 (46.2%), McNeil was 9-of-19 from the floor and Wall shot 7-of-11, including 4-of-6 from downtown.

Pinecrest (6-6, 1-1 SAC) had the early advantage, taking a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. Cole netted Richmond’s first five points on a drive and a triple from the left corner, but the Patriots answered with two of their six three-pointers in the game.

Three straight free throws from McNeil kept Richmond within a point, and another Cole drive made it an 11-10 deficit. A triple by Pinecrest was answered by a Wall jumper with 51 seconds left to end the first-quarter scoring.

A 9-2 stretch through the opening 1:09 of the second stanza by the Raiders gave them their largest lead of the first half, 21-16. McNeil hit a three-pointer before Wall rattled home a pair of triples.

A 6-0 run by the Patriots saw them regain a one-point lead, setting in motion nine lead changes before the two teams were knotted at 30 points. Joining the scoring was senior guard Dakota Chavis, who scored the first of his seven points.

McNeil added four points from close range, Wall connected on a baseline drive and Chavis evened the score at 30-all with a free throw at the 2:00 mark.

Four quick points from McNeil and Chavis extended the lead, but a shot at the buzzer by Colby Wallace (7 points) made it a 34-32 lead at the break.

Six more lead changes and five ties in the third quarter saw the momentum trade benches for a majority of the period. McNeil was responsible for nine more points, scoring four field goals and a free throw.

Baldwin joined the action with his first six points and junior guard Javian Drake scored his two points in the win. Baldwin and Drake’s last respective field goals in the third ignited the game-changing 14-2 run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOTfY_0k3ymqbd00
Junior Jullien Cole (24) moves past Colby Wallace (20) for a bucket during Richmond’s win on Wednesday. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Starting the fourth with a 51-47 lead, the Raiders broke the game open with 22 more points. Wall led the way with his final eight points on two three-pointers and a transition basket.

Baldwin chipped in his final six points, Cole scored a pair of field goals and McNeil and Chavis added two points each.

Not going away quietly, the Patriots scored eight points in the final eight minutes. Leading the team in scoring was Elijah Melton with 12 points. J.D. Scarbrough added 10 points and Azir Gillespie scored 9 points.

Richmond (10-2, 3-0 SAC) sits atop the conference standings with an early undefeated record and will look to add another win on Friday.

The Raiders will close out their three-game week at home against Union Pines High School (7-4, 1-1 SAC), beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Winning streak grows to 5 matches for Raiders

LAURINBURG — Extending its winning streak to five matches, the Richmond Raider bowling team used a healthy balance of strikes and spares during Thursday’s action. Picking up where they left off before the break, the Raiders rolled their way to two more Sandhills Athletic Conference victories. Richmond closed...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events

ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elma Delilah Rushing McLean

PINEHURST — Elma Delilah Rushing McLean, 97, of Pinehurst, surrounded by her loving daughters completed her earthly journey on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Mrs. McLean was born July 28, 1925 in Richmond County, the youngest of 10, born to the late James and Dora Rushing. After 35 years at...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Rodney Lee Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Rodney Lee Gibson, 76, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born Aug. 11, 1946 in Richmond County, a son of the late Walter Pierce and Marie Howard Gibson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Dunn...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jack Gordon McRary

HAMLET — Jack Gordon McRary, 88, of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born in Oak Hill, March 2, 1934, son of the late Bearl Woodrow McRary and Genelia Zell Tolbert McRary. Mr. McRary was retired with CSX railroad. In his...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

McLeod Health welcomes new general surgeon in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health welcomes Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD to McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw. As a general surgeon, Dr. Davis is pleased to offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers using the latest minimally invasive techniques when possible. He also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.
CHERAW, SC
wpde.com

Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy