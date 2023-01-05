Tigers Wallop Cardinals in Return to League Play

Jessie McCoy dribbles the ball during Napavine's win over Toledo on Dec. 14.

At Winlock

TIGERS 56, CARDINALS 12

Napavine 31 8 12 5 — 56

Winlock 2 3 1 6 — 12

Napavine: McCoy 6, Kaut 9, Tupuola 10, O’Neill 12, Evander 2, Hamilton 6, Gilbert 2, C. Fay 3

Winlock: Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 6, Peppers 2

Jumping out to an early lead before relying on its bench for a good portion of the game, the 2B No. 5 Napavine girls basketball team defeated Winlock on the road Wednesday night, 56-12.

The Tigers outscored the Cardinals, 31-2, after one quarter and never looked back in the win.

Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with 12 points, and Dani Tupuola added another 10 to round out double figure scorers for Napavine.

On the other side, Winlock scored in single digits in every quarter, but were led by Adriana Garcia’s six points. Kindyl Kelly added two points and seven rebounds, and Natalie Cardenas had two points and another five boards.

“Napavine is a fast, well-rounded team with a deep bench,” Cardinals coach Dracy McCoy said. “We had a difficult time keeping up with them, especially the first quarter. I am proud of our team for hanging in there. I think that we did get better tonight.”

Napavine plays its third game this week against Onalaska on Friday while Winlock hopes to rebound against Rainier at home.