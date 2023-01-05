1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.

It happened in the 710 block of 25th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Police say a young adult male was injured in the shooting.

He was taken to St. Thomas Hospital to be treated for his injuries before being transferred to Vanderbilt. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police at the scene told News 2 they were reviewing surveillance video to identify the shooter.

A handgun was seen on the ground outside the store with many shell casings around it, but police told News 2 it belongs to the victim who attempted to defend himself.

No further information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.