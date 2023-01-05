ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.

It happened in the 710 block of 25th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Man dead following shooting in Madison

Police say a young adult male was injured in the shooting.

He was taken to St. Thomas Hospital to be treated for his injuries before being transferred to Vanderbilt. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police at the scene told News 2 they were reviewing surveillance video to identify the shooter.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

A handgun was seen on the ground outside the store with many shell casings around it, but police told News 2 it belongs to the victim who attempted to defend himself.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

