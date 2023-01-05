Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
WANE-TV
Ohio police investigate what led up to fatal semi crash on US 24
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Bryan, Ohio died Saturday morning after the semitrailer he was driving crashed in a ditch off US 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined just before 11 a.m., the semi went off the side of the highway into a ditch and hit a speed limit sign. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
Arson suspect admits serving as own attorney ‘might not be in my best interest’
LIMA — A Lima man charged with a second-degree felony count of arson walked into the courtroom of Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Friday determined to part ways with his attorney and represent himself during his upcoming trial. “This is not a decision I made...
Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
