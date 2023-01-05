Kevin McCarthy was expected to become speaker of the House in 2015, and by all appearances, he was the clear favorite in the late summer of 2015. The California Republican’s mouth, however, got in the way: McCarthy accidentally told the truth about the political purpose of the GOP’s Benghazi committee, and the backlash from his own allies was so intense, he had no choice but to withdraw from consideration.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO