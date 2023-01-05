ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

At 89 years old, great-grandmother earns master's degree

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Joan Donovan, a great-grandmother, was able to graduate with a master's degree just in time for the holidays.

Donovan, 89, graduated with a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am just thrilled,” Donovan said about the graduation celebration. “I am honored. I’m overwhelmed, and your kindness means a lot.” Balloons and cupcakes sporting SNHU colors decorated a table holding a bouquet and bag of gifts for Donovan.

Donovan had a bit of an unusual education—she started first grade at just four years old, the university reported . She graduated high school at 16. But upon graduation, her family told her there was no money for college, so she returned to high school to take post-graduate classes.

Afterward, she got married and started a family.

Education wasn't the highest priority for her anymore.

Her six kids grew up and moved away and her dreams of becoming a college student returned.

“I said, ‘why not?’ I’ll try it. I was terrified, but I loved it,” she said. “I got up in the morning just anxious to get to school.”

It didn't take long for her to graduate with an associate degree from a community college, but the story doesn't end there. She went on to get a bachelor's degree at 84 years old from a four-year school.

“Then I said, ‘why not keep going?’,” she said.

She ended up enrolling in SNHU and got her master's.

Donovan, a breast cancer survivor and a military spouse, is putting that degree to work right away; she's writing an autobiography about her life.

