Maryland State

Demond Nicholson begins “new journey” vs. Andrade

By Brandy Flores
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On January 7th, at Capital One Arena Gervonta Davis (27-0) defends his WBA lightweight world title against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0). On the undercard, kicking off the action on Showtime PPV will be Laurel, Maryland native Demond Nicholson (26-4-1) taking on the undefeated Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (31-0).

Nicholson is more than excited about this opportunity to fight on Showtime.

“I’m so so happy because you know, I grew up watching pay-per-view. So I know everybody’s gonna be watching me, they’re gonna be tuned in. I’m going to be able to speak about this forever, and everyone is going to be able to relate to it.”

Nicholson told the media in the first press conference for this fight, that this matchup against Boo-Boo will be the “biggest fight of his life”.

“This is definitely the fight in my life because it’s where my new journey starts, so I’m excited, I’m happy and life is opening its arms to me.”

Nicholson enters this fight as the B-side fighter, despite this being Andrade’s first fight at 168 lbs. If all goes well for Andrade on Saturday, he will remain at super middleweight and test his skills against the other top fighters in that weight class. Nicholson is the first obstacle standing in Boo Boo’s way.

“Honestly, he’s in my way, you know,” says Nicholson. “That’s how I look at it, he’s in my way from accomplishing my dreams and my goals, so I have to move him to the side. There’s definitely a chip on my shoulder. I’m happy honestly because this is like the perfect fight for me to open it up everything for myself.”

Andrade has not been in the ring for a year, meanwhile, Nicholson has kept busy with a couple of fights and wins in 2022. Nicholson believes that staying consistent in the ring has given him an edge over Andrade.

“I will say for myself, it’s definitely an advantage because I could pick away at his little kinks in the ring that he has and stuff like that. I can just go ahead and beat him up. I’ve already won this fight over and over again already in my mind, so it’s now it’s just time to go do it.”

