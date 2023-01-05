ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

FCPS outlines need for more funding, names top priorities to state representatives

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hiq2k_0k3ylLif00

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Between September 2020 and September 2021, Frederick County had the largest number of students enrolled in a Maryland school district. It also had the largest percentage of growth in the state.

Frederick County School officials said this is why additional funding is necessary.

In a Tuesday meeting with the county’s delegation for Maryland’s general assembly, Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education and state representatives discussed the county’s top priorities.

It was all a part of the ‘Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,’ the state’s plan to invest in education, something not all legislators have been on board with.

Some of the county’s top priorities included:

  • An increase in salary for teachers
  • Pre-K expansion
  • Professional development for employees

“It is not an easy job. They (teachers) work, tireless hours, and are so devoted to our students,” said Sue Johnson, President of FCPS’ Board of Education.

The board did express concerns over the potential paper workload for the blueprint plan, saying the requirements could become a ‘burden’ because time spent on that could be time and money going into the classroom.

Virginia AG begins civil rights investigation into Fairfax County high school, school division

“One concern that our chief financial officer raised is a legitimate one and that the reporting requirements take staff time to develop and implement and put together and we would like to have as much of the funding be put into classrooms as possible versus the administrative functions for managing this,” said Johnson.

It is currently unknown how much extra money the county will receive, officials are hoping it is enough for the influx of students and to ensure they and employees in the county are successful.

The proposed budget for Frederick County Public Schools is expected to be released on July 11th.

