LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO