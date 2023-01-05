ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 6

doooh
7d ago

He's going back to the joint and now he knows it so that is one very dangerous criminal right now !

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in locating a 46-year-old missing endangered man. Matthew Kemper was last seen on Jan. 5 around 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd. He was driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah plates G325FZ. He was described […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy