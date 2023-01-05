Read full article on original website
doooh
7d ago
He's going back to the joint and now he knows it so that is one very dangerous criminal right now !
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parksLarry LeaseLas Vegas, NV
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Speeding motorcycle rider on meth accused of leading Las Vegas police on chase
A motorcycle rider who police suspect was high on meth led an officer on a chase near downtown Las Vegas before he hit a curb and flew off the bike, documents said.
Man charged in double homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Police: Woman found stabbed in burning apartment
Police are searching for a killer after a woman's body was found with apparent stab wounds inside a burning apartment in east Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police: McDonald’s employee shot at crowd on Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a McDonald’s employee for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people, injuring two, after his shift at a restaurant at the Fremont Street Experience, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Police arrest suspect in October murder at apartment complex
Police say 43-year-old Kenny Richard was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in locating a 46-year-old missing endangered man. Matthew Kemper was last seen on Jan. 5 around 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd. He was driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah plates G325FZ. He was described […]
news3lv.com
Neighbors come to rescue of man stabbed outside south Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A community came to the rescue of one of their own after a neighbor was stabbed at random. The incident happened in the San Niccolo community in Southern Highlands. Police confirmed the incident happened on Dec. 29 at the 3400 block of Alcudia Bay Avenue.
Police: Woman found fatally shot at residence near downtown Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the death of a woman found shot at a residence near downtown Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
Man gunned down in street southeast of downtown Las Vegas; killer at large
Detectives are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down in a neighborhood southeast of downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning.
Man charged in downtown Las Vegas stabbing death of father of 4
Police arrested a 36-year-old man over the weekend in connection with a November murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Homicide investigation in downtown Las Vegas prompts road closure
Part of Wyoming Avenue in downtown Las Vegas was shut down on Tuesday while detectives investigate a homicide.
Repeat stowaway bypasses security, arrested at Las Vegas airport: police
A woman reportedly bypassed airport security and flew as a stowaway from Los Angeles to Las Vegas before her arrest Sunday, documents said.
Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
Man who accidentally shot, killed 20-year-old friend will not face charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who accidentally shot and killed his best friend will not face charges. Michael Maddock, 20, was shot by a friend who was unloading a gun in February of last year, according to the Nye County’s sheriff. The Nye County District Attorney’s office said a decision was made and the […]
Las Vegas-area power plant terror attack suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.
Comments / 6