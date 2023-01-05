Read full article on original website
GCMS boys basketball wins 59-40 over Hoopeston Area
GIBSON CITY – In their second game in two days, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 59-40 over Hoopeston Area on Saturday. The previous Friday, GCMS lost 70-64 at Tremont. On Saturday, the Falcons extended a 26-20 halftime lead by outscoring Hoopeston Area 33-20 in the second half.
GCMS girls basketball wins 34-33 over Iroquois West
GILMAN – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 34-33 over Iroquois West on Saturday. Savannah Shumate made two free throws to give GCMS (6-12) a 34-33 lead late in the fourth quarter and put an end to a 9-0 Iroquois West run that erased a 32-24 Falcons lead.
PBL girls basketball loses 42-25 to Unity
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 42-25 in Illini Prairie Conference play to Tolono Unity on Thursday. “You want to compete in your conference matchups,” PBL head coach Jeff Sinn said. “It’s a little frustrating. We’ve just got to keep plugging away at practice. We’ve just got to keep improving and learning from these games and not make the same mistakes over and over again.”
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins 25-9, 25-17 in season opener over Hoopeston Area
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-9, 25-17 over Hoopeston Area on Thursday. Hallee Johnson had six aces and four kills while Taylor Cole had three aces and three kills. Kylie Rust had nine aces and two kills while Maddison DeOrnellas had two aces and Rowan Caposieno had two kills.
Obituary: Ardena Breymeyer
CISSNA PARK — Ardena M. Breymeyer, 95, of Cissna Park, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral services are at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial follows in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth. Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cocaine possession/DUI, warrant, no valid DL
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Carey M. Barfield, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1850 East, on the city’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Barfield fail to dim her high-beams when required as she was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Barfield, who subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she allegedly failed. As she was being placed in handcuffs and in a squad car, Barfield allegedly resisted and fought officers. After Barfield arrived at the Ford County Jail, police found in her purse one baggy and one small container containing a combined 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine. Barfield also submitted to a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.129, above the legal limit of 0.08. The car she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
