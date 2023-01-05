PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Carey M. Barfield, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1850 East, on the city’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Barfield fail to dim her high-beams when required as she was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Barfield, who subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she allegedly failed. As she was being placed in handcuffs and in a squad car, Barfield allegedly resisted and fought officers. After Barfield arrived at the Ford County Jail, police found in her purse one baggy and one small container containing a combined 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine. Barfield also submitted to a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.129, above the legal limit of 0.08. The car she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

PAXTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO