27-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of McElderly Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
One person injured in assault at Lansdowne High School; juvenile in custody, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was taken to a hospital with what police call "serious" injuries after an assault at Lansdowne High School this afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police. Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police were notified of a first-degree assault that was occurring inside the...
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Former MONSE employee's trial for 2020 fatal crash gets postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — he trial for a former city employee – who was released from custody after an email was sent by a senior staffer on behalf of an agency director detailing the arrest and alleged crime – has been delayed until May. According to the police...
Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
Mother speaks out after daughter's violent attack recorded in Baltimore Co. school
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A violent attack caught on video at a Baltimore County high school, the victim and her mother speaking out from the hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. What happened at Landsdowne High School in Baltimore County Tuesday could have cost a 15-year-old Zoe her life....
Body found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house, ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A call concerning a suspicious package on the front porch of a house in west Baltimore last week led to a gruesome discovery and now, a homicide investigation. The Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue...
Baltimore man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison in connection to a 2020 murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a Baltimore man to 35 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, in connection to a murder-for-hire conspiracy. According to the plea agreement,...
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
