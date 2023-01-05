ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

27-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of McElderly Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
WUSA9

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
foxbaltimore.com

New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
Daily Voice

Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home

The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holm…
