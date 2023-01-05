Read full article on original website
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
City Council Approves 2 Ordinances, Appoints New Public Works Director
Sulphur Springs City Council approved 2 ordinances and appointed a new public works director during the regular January 2023 meeting Tuesday evening. The City Council met at 6:30 p.m. in executive session, just prior to the open portion of the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting, to discuss deliberations regarding economic development for Ashoka Steel, personnel matters — including the public works director position — and to consult with their attorney.
3 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after a five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck the Chandler City Hall and Community Center. According to police, a car was traveling southbound on Sawmill Road across Highway 31 around 6:10 a.m. when they were hit by an […]
Paris District Road Report for January 9, 2023
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Jan. 9, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Chamber Connection – Jan. 4, 2023: Awards Nominations Accepted Until Jan. 20; Banquet Tables & Tickets Available
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)
Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Black Bear Diner no longer moving into old Tyler Chili’s location, company says
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Black Bear Diner will no longer move into the old Chili’s location in Tyler, the company confirmed on Friday. According to Black Bear Diner corporate staff, the lease was terminated but the company is looking at other options. “There is nothing in our pipeline at this time… we welcome the opportunity […]
Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.
A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
