Sulphur Springs, TX

US105

This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

City Council Approves 2 Ordinances, Appoints New Public Works Director

Sulphur Springs City Council approved 2 ordinances and appointed a new public works director during the regular January 2023 meeting Tuesday evening. The City Council met at 6:30 p.m. in executive session, just prior to the open portion of the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting, to discuss deliberations regarding economic development for Ashoka Steel, personnel matters — including the public works director position — and to consult with their attorney.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for January 9, 2023

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Jan. 9, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft

The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills

In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)

Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.

A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

