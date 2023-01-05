Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
3d ago
Those roads are highways not dieways the choice is definitely yours period On the other hand My condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace Amen
Reply
2
Related
manninglive.com
SCHP updates from fatal collision on I-95
On Wednesday January 4, 2023 at approximately 6:13 PM the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a single vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality. This collision occurred on I-95 Northbound near the 122 mile marker, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC. Driver for unit #1 is deceased, and is...
Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
wpde.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
Body Found In Donation Bin Identified As Woman Who Was Missing For Months
Family members last saw Lesley Lemoine of South Caroline in March.
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
WIS-TV
Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse. Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since...
manninglive.com
CCSO investigating shooting incident that occurred at Westwood Apartments
On January 4, 2022, at approximately 11:56pm Clarendon County Deputies along with Officers from the Manning Police Department responded to the West wood Apartments in the Manning area of Clarendon County in reference to gun shots heard from within one of the apartments. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by several...
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
abccolumbia.com
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews rescue dog from Blythewood house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department reports crew members rescued a dog from a Blythewood area house fire. Officials said crews responded to the fire at a house on Elton Walker Road, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. When crews arrived, firefighters could see smoke coming from...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
Comments / 1