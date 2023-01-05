ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Three artists going viral for pieces supporting Damar Hamlin

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Through prayers, well-wishes, donations and more, the world is finding ways to show support to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Three artists with no WNY ties are using their talents to do the same.

"This is the light that's shining in this time of darkness," said Dylan Sadiq, an artist from New Jersey.

He uses hundreds of Rubik's Cubes to do his art. He was watching on Monday night when Hamlin got injured and knew he had to show his support.

"From the first cube to the last cube it takes me three hours to make these. That's my way of showing love, trying to bring people together in a very dark time," said Sadiq.

From hundreds of Rubik's Cubes to millions of grains of sand, that's how one Toronto artist is showing love from across the border.

"I believe there is an energy in this universe, once a lot of people pray for something, right, something good will happen," said James Sun.

Kevin Necessary always planned to make a Bengals-Bills based piece as a cartoonist contributor for the Cincinnati Enquirer, but he had no idea how much impact this week's piece would have.

"I wanted to do something that just really showed our support for buffalo and the people of buffalo, to say we're here with you, we understand, we've got your back," said Necessary.

He's seen the Bills-Bengals bond continue first hand this week. His art, now being used on t-shirts where each one sold supports Hamlin's foundation, Chasing M's.

All of this, showing the community bond we've all formed when a Jets fan, Bengals fan and someone who doesn't even have a favorite team go out of their way to support a member of the Buffalo Bills.

"It can express an emotion or feeling, maybe we don't have the words for. I really wish it didn't have to be surrounding a tragedy like this, but at the heart of any situation, whether it's sports or whatever, there's always human beings involved," said Necessary.

To buy a t-shirt, click here . To buy prints of the design, which will also go to charity, click here. For more of Kevin's cartoons and illustrative work, click here .

For more of James' sand artwork, click here .

For more of Dylan's Rubik's Cube artwork, click here .

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

