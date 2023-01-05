ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson hangs on to defeat Virginia Tech in Blacksburg

By Kenny Hawkins
 7 days ago

Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies were still playing without Hunter Cattoor Wednesday night when they faced Clemson in Blacksburg. The Hokies would take a 3 point lead into the halftime break and end of up falling to the Tigers 68-65.

