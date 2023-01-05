Clemson hangs on to defeat Virginia Tech in Blacksburg
Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies were still playing without Hunter Cattoor Wednesday night when they faced Clemson in Blacksburg. The Hokies would take a 3 point lead into the halftime break and end of up falling to the Tigers 68-65.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
