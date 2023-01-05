Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Nala
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Nala! This rambunctious girl was extrememly malnorished when she arrived at the Humane Society and has gained weight after being in their care. She may need some extra loving to get up to a healthier weight but that hasn’t stopped her yet! She loves to explore and play tug of war with whoever she can. Nala would be a perfect addition to your home and is still available at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Skate the rink before it’s gone!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
Here’s How to Adopt Your Very Own Adorable Alpaca in Kentucky
Did you know you can adopt your very own alpaca? They're gentle, curious, charismatic, and easy to make friends with. Find the perfect addition to your family in the heart of Bullitt County, just south of Louisville. Recently at Kraftucky, I met the owners of Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm. They...
wcluradio.com
Derek C. Spinks
Derek C. Spinks, 42 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 26, 2022 in Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was the son of the late H. G. Spinks and Kathy Vincent Spinks who survives. He was a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. His survivors include his son, Brandon Spinks; a...
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
WBKO
UPDATE:Man missing from Munfordville has been found
MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Roland H. Oddera has been located and is safe. Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
wnky.com
Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
wnky.com
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wnky.com
KSP Post 3 announces traffic safety checkpoint reminder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says these traffic safety checkpoints, along with patrols at known problematic areas, help deter drivers from violating laws. KSP says these efforts are to promote safety for the public on the roadways.
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
Comments / 0