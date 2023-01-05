ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Cave, KY

wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Nala

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Nala! This rambunctious girl was extrememly malnorished when she arrived at the Humane Society and has gained weight after being in their care. She may need some extra loving to get up to a healthier weight but that hasn’t stopped her yet! She loves to explore and play tug of war with whoever she can. Nala would be a perfect addition to your home and is still available at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Skate the rink before it’s gone!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Derek C. Spinks

Derek C. Spinks, 42 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 26, 2022 in Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was the son of the late H. G. Spinks and Kathy Vincent Spinks who survives. He was a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. His survivors include his son, Brandon Spinks; a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE:Man missing from Munfordville has been found

MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Roland H. Oddera has been located and is safe. Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WBKO

wnky.com

KSP Post 3 announces traffic safety checkpoint reminder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says these traffic safety checkpoints, along with patrols at known problematic areas, help deter drivers from violating laws. KSP says these efforts are to promote safety for the public on the roadways.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY

