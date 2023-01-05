ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Feeding San Diego urgently looking for volunteers

By Alani Letang
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYwxh_0k3yj9zw00

SAN DIEGO–

The holidays are coming to an end but volunteers are still needed at Feeding San Diego, the leading non-profit organization that feeds millions of people a year in San Diego County.

The organizations said they get a lot of volunteers during the holidays, but then it immediately drops off.

They need volunteers for a variety of roles.

“It’s kind of a calling I guess,” said Ray Henderson a food sorting volunteer with Feeding San Diego.

Clearing out time to help others is a weekly routine for Henderson. He has been volunteering with Feeding San Diego for two and a half years.

Henderson said, “you know that by doing this you are a part of serving the community that’s in need…the motivation is there from that standpoint alone.”

Feeding San Diego is the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue non-profit organization. They are urgently looking for volunteers after seeing a drop in help following the holidays.

Chase Eckman, the Volunteer Manager for Feeding San Diego, said “we know food and insecurity doesn’t stop, doesn’t happen just during the holidays, it is year-round.”

“All the hands we can get we will find a place for them,” Eckman said.

They need volunteers for their front desk, data entry, warehouse, food sorting, drivers. Volunteers can start as young as six years-old, with a chaperone or parental supervision, for some tasks. Dozens of volunteers each do their own part to help feed more than 35 million people a year in the county.

Henderson said, “It’s kind of like a team effort for all of us. We are all a part of this one project for that day. Knowing that those boxes are going to go out in the next day or so and be delivered to the families around the city and county.”

Henderson said knowing the need out there, hopes will convince more people to volunteer.

“I think you get more than you give,” Henderson said. “Those out there who are listening, you are welcomed, help us out, help the families around the city and county in need.

Click here to apply and find out more information on volunteering with Feeding San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

Related
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences

“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
ESCONDIDO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Cleaning Services Near San Diego: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Keeping a clean house is a full-time job, even for retirees. If you’re ready to hang up your mop and dustpan forever, we’ve got good news. Housekeeping and cleaning companies can handle all those pesky chores, so you can live a maintenance-free life! If you’re an older adult in California, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 10 housekeeping and cleaning services near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

Pre-fab apartments bring new affordable housing options to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A giant crane has begun lifting pre-built apartment modules into place along Market Street in the heart of San Diego's inner city. It is a moment being applauded by Mayor Todd Gloria. "This is a very good day for San Diego. You all know the rent is too damned high. It is too hard to find a place to live that you can feel comfortable and safe in."
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy