Feeding San Diego urgently looking for volunteers

SAN DIEGO–

The holidays are coming to an end but volunteers are still needed at Feeding San Diego, the leading non-profit organization that feeds millions of people a year in San Diego County.

The organizations said they get a lot of volunteers during the holidays, but then it immediately drops off.

They need volunteers for a variety of roles.

“It’s kind of a calling I guess,” said Ray Henderson a food sorting volunteer with Feeding San Diego.

Clearing out time to help others is a weekly routine for Henderson. He has been volunteering with Feeding San Diego for two and a half years.

Henderson said, “you know that by doing this you are a part of serving the community that’s in need…the motivation is there from that standpoint alone.”

Feeding San Diego is the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue non-profit organization. They are urgently looking for volunteers after seeing a drop in help following the holidays.

Chase Eckman, the Volunteer Manager for Feeding San Diego, said “we know food and insecurity doesn’t stop, doesn’t happen just during the holidays, it is year-round.”

“All the hands we can get we will find a place for them,” Eckman said.

They need volunteers for their front desk, data entry, warehouse, food sorting, drivers. Volunteers can start as young as six years-old, with a chaperone or parental supervision, for some tasks. Dozens of volunteers each do their own part to help feed more than 35 million people a year in the county.

Henderson said, “It’s kind of like a team effort for all of us. We are all a part of this one project for that day. Knowing that those boxes are going to go out in the next day or so and be delivered to the families around the city and county.”

Henderson said knowing the need out there, hopes will convince more people to volunteer.

“I think you get more than you give,” Henderson said. “Those out there who are listening, you are welcomed, help us out, help the families around the city and county in need.

Click here to apply and find out more information on volunteering with Feeding San Diego.

