Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hoosier Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Hoosier Lotto” game were:

01-06-15-34-41-45

(one, six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $7,600,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

