Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

Believe it or not, I take these findings as a compliment. We take it nice and slow and get it right down here in Louisiana. Our friends at Preply.com recently took part in a deep dive look into speech rates across the United States. Speaking about their findings, they say, “In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO