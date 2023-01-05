ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Byrd comes back to top East Fairmont in top 10 matchup

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd and East Fairmont have proved to be two of the best teams in Class AAA girls’ basketball this season and they met in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

After trailing for the majority of the first half and by as much as six in the third quarter, the Flying Eagles came roaring back to take the lead and never relinquished it the rest of the way.

After taking a 28-26 lead late in the third quarter, Byrd held on to win by a final of 49-46.

